The 100 highest-paid athletes in the world earned a collective $2.75 billion over the last 12 months, up 5% versus one year ago. The rise is a result of rising salaries for elite players as exploding TV rights fees fuel higher revenues across sports around the world. Salary and prize money for the top 100 rose 9%, while total endorsement income was down 5% to $741 million with some companies re-evaluating the athlete-sponsor relationship in recent years after high-profile blowups with iconic athletes like Tiger Woods and Lance Armstrong. Coming up next, Think Contra brings to you the world’s 20 highest-paid athletes: