What Makes Women to Crave For Sex?

If you’ve been wondering what it is that makes us women to go all crazy about a man in the moment he steps in a room, here we tell you some of the factors that make you more desirable before our eyes.

Smell.

Unconsciously, we women sniff out genetic material of men when we met them, and in that way we decide which one is fittable for ourselves in life, making our panties to want to come off. Even though that’s something that’s not manageable, men that smell right always add points in making us crave for sex, since olfactory memory is one of the most powerful ways to get to the brain.