Video: Hong Kong’s Iconic Drinks

When in Hong Kong, you better get a Pantyhose Milk Tea! More popular than coffee, a total of 900 million glasses are drunk a year; Milk Tea is the drink of choice to give locals a caffeine boost. Made with strong black tea and condensed milk, it is served in local Cha Chan Tengs across the city’s districts.

The mix of Eastern and Western cultures in Hong Kong has created a versatile drinking culture with a drink for every occasion including sweet teas for a caffeine boost, healing concoctions for the morning after and carefully crafted cocktails for the famous nightlife.