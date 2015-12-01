The Ice Cream that Truly Understands PMS

December 1, 2015 By In English, Food

pms-ice-cream

Image: buzzfeed.com

A college senior from Oklahoma knows exactly what you need. Parker Jones has designed 3 ice cream flavors for women on verge of the period from hell. So far she’s got I Need Some More, I Think I’m Dying, and of course, Don’t Come Near Me.

“The idea for doing ice cream packaging was a suggestion from one of my professors,” she told Buzzfeed, “and from there I came up with the PMS concept; it honestly took a long time to get the punchline just right for each individual ice cream.” But the end results are genius. And hilarious.

pms-ice-cream

Image: boredpanda.com

Unfortunately you can’t actually buy “the ice cream that understands PMS” in stores just yet, but you can certainly appreciate Parker’s designs. “It’s mainly print design for other fictitious companies,” she says, “but maybe one day I’ll be able to use humor to produce real products that will be on shelves or – in this case, freezers – soon!”

Also if you’re trying to jump in to the ice cream business, hit her up.

Tags:

About the Author: Elsie Sing

lindsey@thinkcommercegroup.com'
 

Elsie is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her writing has appeared in a few university publications, under tables and on the sides of trains. She likes taking Polaroid pictures and planning rooftop picnics.

 

Comments