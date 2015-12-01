The Ice Cream that Truly Understands PMS

A college senior from Oklahoma knows exactly what you need. Parker Jones has designed 3 ice cream flavors for women on verge of the period from hell. So far she’s got I Need Some More, I Think I’m Dying, and of course, Don’t Come Near Me.

“The idea for doing ice cream packaging was a suggestion from one of my professors,” she told Buzzfeed, “and from there I came up with the PMS concept; it honestly took a long time to get the punchline just right for each individual ice cream.” But the end results are genius. And hilarious.

Unfortunately you can’t actually buy “the ice cream that understands PMS” in stores just yet, but you can certainly appreciate Parker’s designs. “It’s mainly print design for other fictitious companies,” she says, “but maybe one day I’ll be able to use humor to produce real products that will be on shelves or – in this case, freezers – soon!”

Also if you’re trying to jump in to the ice cream business, hit her up.