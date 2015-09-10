Superhero project is an idea that arises from a little friend named Apollos, who was born with heart problems , so he was told he had 18 months of life. The child survived and father portrayed his story in pictures, seeing that Apollo did not want to look like a sick child, but as a brave, the photographer decided to find more kids of mini ‘superhero’ and here is the result :
Superheroe, the Most Touching Project With Kids
