SeaWorld and a Dreamlike Roller Coaster

Mako is the name of a shark species that lives mainly in the depths of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and in the Mediterranean Sea. Unlike its cousin, the white shark, Mako is associated with the deep, being unusual his presence in shallow waters near the coast. However, from summer 2016, this name will no longer be an exclusive reference of scientists and animal lovers, to become synonymous of extreme adventure and fantasy.

Inspired by this shark, SeaWorld´s new roller coaster will become the highest and longest attraction of its type throughout Florida, due to its length of 4,760 feet (about 9/10 of a mile) and a height of 200 feet. Mako will transport visitors through a simulated ocean with special lights, jumping fish and sharks in full hunting, bordering the Sharks restaurant and also SeaWorld’s large central lake.

“It will be a mix of fear, excitement and fun,” said SeaWorld creative director, Brian Morrow, who predicted that the visitors will feel “as this predator; emerging from the water at a top speed and chasing their prey through reefs”. This incredible rollercoaster will also have a powerful sound system inside the carriages, situated directly over the people´s heads, making more realistic this wonderful experience.

This attraction will become a real “hypercoaster”; a term used by experts to describe a group of roller coasters that are distinguished for their height, speed and sudden descents that create a feeling “of having no weight” for those who dare to ride them.

From summer 2016, SeaWorld visitors will be able to enjoy the most wild and exciting sea adventure ever. Wait for it soon!