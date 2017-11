Image: Cat takes revenge on the dog suspecting he is an accomplice (despite the cone) with the human about visiting the vet in the morning.

For sure they do not presage it because they trust you, but they realize on the way. Look at the reactions of these pets they realized it was not true that they were “going for a walk” once they left behind their favorite park.

Scary Pet’s Faces When Realized They Were Going to the Vet: