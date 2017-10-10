Ron Shavit: The New Era of digital painters

We are living in a ‘tech ERA’,  everything goes around technology and devices, society cannot live without electromagnetic waves in the environment that’s the reason why everything is transformed into digital, from entertainment to science and art.

Art is one of the most important ways of communication through the history.

Nowadays art is still important to deliver messages coming from the minds of the artist, but now there is a new form of delivery: Digital Art, and Ron Shavit, 19 years old from Tel Aviv, knows how to do it right.

Imagen: Pintural Digital titulada"2013"/ronshavit.com

The talented Israeli painter knows how to perfectly show his passion by oil painting and digital art, his conceptual way to see the world makes him a rising star in the art world.

Imagen: Pintura en Óleo, llamada "Portaretrato III"/ronshavit.com

Check out how Shavit creates his art:

 

Sunrise I

Imagen: ronshavit.com

Mom’s Sketch

Imagen: ronshavit.com

The Dancer

Imagen: ronshavit.com

Red Monochrome

Imagen: ronshavit.com/

A child in the dark

Imagen: ronshavit.com/

Mom and daughter

Imagen: ronshavit.com/

Across the Cliff

Imagen: ronshavit.com/

The Thinking One

Imagen: ronshavit.com/

Floating Island

