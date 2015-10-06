Prague: A Great European City to go Out on Romantic Dates

Capital of Czech Republic and Bohemian Region, also known as the “City of a Hundred Towers ” or the “Golden City”.
Going to Prague is entering a medieval fairy tale, but in real life: its heavenly architecture seems to be waiting to be colonized by a lot of princesses who are not only waiting for their prince, but also they struggle, they conquer and survive; they are true heroines. Its streets and shops are full of details perfectly positioned, making any person who walks through them want to walk them every day for the rest of their lives. Even the most serious ones, and each of its corners hide a wonderful story that would be worth a lifetime sitting to hear them all. It’s a magical place to go with friends.
What options are offered by this wonderful city for those who aim to feed the flame of love? Here we tell you. From Prague with Love: