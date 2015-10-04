Pasta With Shrimp is The Solution to Dazzle Your Guests

If you want to make a delicious dish but you don’t have that many skills in the kitchen, this will be your solution, pasta with shrimp.
Ingredients:
- Shrimp, cooked and peeled (1 cup)
- 5 Crab sticks
- Cream cheese (1/2 cup)
- Heavy cream (250 ml)
- 1/2 onion
- Cumin (1 teaspoon)
- Paprika (1 teaspoon)
- Salt
Instructions:
- Cut crab sticks and onion into small squares.
- In a frying pan with a little oil, fry the shrimp and onion.
- Add heavy cream, salt, cumin, parprika and add crab sticks and cream cheese. Mix well and remove from heat.
- Cook the pasta and pour the sauce over it.
A light meal will be perfect for a special occasion and it won’t take you long.