Pasta With Shrimp is The Solution to Dazzle Your Guests

If you want to make a delicious dish but you don’t have that many skills in the kitchen, this will be your solution, pasta with shrimp.

Ingredients:

Shrimp, cooked and peeled (1 cup)

5 Crab sticks

Cream cheese (1/2 cup)

Heavy cream (250 ml)

1/2 onion

Cumin (1 teaspoon)

Paprika (1 teaspoon)

Salt

Instructions:

Cut crab sticks and onion into small squares. In a frying pan with a little oil, fry the shrimp and onion. Add heavy cream, salt, cumin, parprika and add crab sticks and cream cheese. Mix well and remove from heat. Cook the pasta and pour the sauce over it.

A light meal will be perfect for a special occasion and it won’t take you long.