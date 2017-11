Please! Having a casual hook-up already involves a lot of confusing things (Who is this? What is happening? Why is he/she so good at this? What is it that he/she likes the most? Would it be weird if I try…? ) and you choose to add more tension to the only time when the body and mind are in a quieter place, enjoying the leftovers of a great orgasm.

Don’t ruin the moment, please! This is what you shouldn’t say after having sex: