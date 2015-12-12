Controversial Barbie: The Doll Makes A Statement

Since the 50’s Barbie has been an icon for women. Thanks to her style, her figure, her accessories and her many achievements, the doll became the most requested toy of all time. Of curse, her particular lifestyle was and is still criticized by many sociologists and there are some others who blame doll for making girls into consuming robots of society.

David Parise, photographer and designer, did a photoshoot of the doll and her friends in a ‘vintage’ style; although, he later decided to add a little bit of good humor and spice things up a bit.

Take a look at the pictures of his controversial version of Barbie.