Incredible! Mermaids do Exist!

She has changed her name to Melissa Mermaid and spends most of her time swimming dressed as one of these mythical creatures. With a perfection that will make you pinch your arms wanting to know if you are in the real world, Melissa transports you into a world you have dreamed about exploring. With a 54 pound tail, she swims in aquariums, corporate events, and pool parties; always promoting environmental awareness, and encouraging people of all ages to believe again that the impossible things may be able to transform the world. Marvel yourself with some of her most beautiful pictures here: