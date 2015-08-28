How to improve female lubrication

It’s very common for women to suffer from vaginal dryness when we have sex, which can be caused by many reasons (from physiological to contextual problems), that aren’t always easy for us to solve. However, there are many ways we can help make sex better for us and have the dryness disappear.

Kegel Exercises

These exercises are all about frequent voluntary movements of your vagina walls. The best part about this exercise is that you can do them all day long, at any time. The Kegel exercises will allow you to have better awareness of your vagina and what goes with her. That way natural lubrication will come easier.