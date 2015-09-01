A lot of us tend to think that the actors, singers and generally celebrities are superior beings, one step up on the stairs of the society, but we forget that the’re also people that eat, drink, go to the bathroom and go to a prom dance. Because of that, to remember the human condition of our favorite stars, Think Contra brings to you 30 celebrities at Prom; you will see that you’re not so far from them, neither they are from us.