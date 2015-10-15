14 Stunning Dancers Portraits

The body and its mystical way of being, of transforming, of breaking boundaries, of generating identity, of being visually astounding, of existing. The Professional photographer Alexander Yakovlev developed a gallery which is an ode to the body, with professional dancers playing freely with flour, creating a visual way with their the movements to be photoshooted, despite the static nature of these. They showed him how beauty , excitement , commitment, dedication , and so on , might top the list of adjectives that describe this simple show. Fall in love with the human body with these amazing danzers portraits: