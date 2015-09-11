10 Celebrities Who Went Through Bullying On Their Childhood

It pains us to admit it, but the existence of bullying in the world is indisputable. Many young people are facing this reality every single day of their lifes, and even some of us may have been through it. The problem is so vast and complex that even celebrities can’t scape from it, which includes actors, singers and famous people in general. For you to be aware of the magnitude of the problem, Think Contra brings you 10 famous who were victims of bullying when they were children: